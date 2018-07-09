Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares into doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 with John Peers

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares are through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

They comfortably beat British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski 6-3 6-4 6-4.

The fifth seeds broke once in each set on court 14 to confirm their place in the last eight.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Murray has yet to win a Wimbledon men's doubles title but reached the final in 2015.

They will next face either Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa or Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and partner Frederik Nielsen of Denmark booked their place in the fourth round with victory over Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Salisbury and Nielsen lost the first set but fought back to beat the sixth seeds 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 7-6 (7-1).

In the women's doubles, Britain's Heather Watson and German Tatjana Maria are through to the last eight after a walkover against Jelena Ostapenko and Christina McHale.

Ostapenko withdrew to concentrate on her quarter-final in the singles.

Second seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova were knocked out after they suffered a surprise 2-6 7-6 6-4 loss to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova.