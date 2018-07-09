BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber beats Belinda Bencic - best shots
Kerber beats Bencic to reach quarter-finals
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as Germany's Angelique Kerber beats Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6 to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
