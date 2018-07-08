BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams survives a brutal first week at SW19
Serena survives brutal first week at SW19
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams survives a brutal first week at Wimbledon, in which nine of the top 10 seeds crashed out of the women's draw.
