GB Davis Cup squad depth heartens captain Leon Smith

Will Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray be back for Great Britain in Glasgow?

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith hopes to have "a good problem" with selection when Great Britain meet Uzbekistan in September.

Glasgow's Emirates Arena will stage the play-off tie, with World Group status at stake.

Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund both missed a first round defeat to Spain in February through injury.

"When people are fit and healthy, the squad has real depth," Smith told BBC Scotland.

Former world number one Murray returned at Queen's last month after almost a year out, losing to Nick Kyrgios, then played two rounds at Eastbourne, where he was beaten by Edmund, who is ranked 17 in the world.

However, Murray decided against going for a third Wimbledon title, saying it was "too soon" to play five-set matches, the format used in the Davis Cup.

"This is so important for us, so it's going to help if Andy plays a part," said Smith.

"Of course, he is just returning after such a long time out, so the schedule could be difficult."

Murray is now focusing on the US hard-court season, which gets under way in August. The Glasgow tie is played over 14-16 September, immediately after the US Open.

In the absence of Murray and Edmund, Cameron Norrie made a remarkable Davis Cup bow against Spain, coming from two sets down to beat Roberto Bautista Agut before losing a pair of tie-breaks and taking a set in defeat to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

"Within 12 months of finishing college, to move to 75 in the world is such quick progress and shows how good a learner he is," Smith said of Norrie.

"That was obvious on the Davis Cup week, with very little clay court experience, to make one of the best debuts not just from our country but from anywhere I would have thought."

Dan Evans and James Ward, who featured in Great Britain's Davis Cup-winning run of 2015, are both in action again, with the latter making his way back from knee surgery.

Evans returned in April after a 12-month ban for taking cocaine.

'Ties are so special in Glasgow'

The Glasgow crowd provide the "loudest atmosphere", according to Smith

There are seven British doubles players ranked inside the top 100, while Edmund and Norrie combined to win the Estoril Open title in April.

"Davis Cup is like the cherry on the top for these guys," added Smith. "What's really important is the week-in, week-out and what happens on the Tour.

"If they are doing well in that situation and are fit and healthy, being competitive, then the team generally picks itself or you have good depth - and that's a good problem to have.

"I don't think about selection until much nearer the time. I don't fast-forward because so much can happen.

"I'm just out there at tournaments actively supporting the guys, really hoping that they are out there doing well and that their confidence is high."

Great Britain's last appearance in Glasgow was a 3-2 semi-final defeat by Argentina in September 2016.

"Ties are so special in Glasgow," said Smith of his home city. "It's the loudest atmosphere the players will experience.

"The crowd are going bananas right from the very first point and that's unique."