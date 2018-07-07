BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Nishikori hits a 'glorious' lob as he knocks out Kyrgios
Watch: Nishikori's 'glorious' lob as he knocks out Kyrgios
Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a "glorious" lob as the world number 28 goes through to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2018 after a convincing win over Nick Kyrgios.
