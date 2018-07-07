BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Hsieh Su-wei beats the top seed Simona Halep - best shots
Hsieh shocks top seed Halep - best shots
Watch the best shots from Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei's shock victory over top seed Simona Halep in the third round at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
