Middle Sunday will look a bit different to this

Wimbledon's middle Sunday is here - but what does it mean, when was the first one and who did presenter Des Lynam famously interview in 1997?

There is no play on Sunday this year as the sunshine has been beating down and so no matches have been delayed, with the action resuming on Monday.

Is your Wimbledon knowledge as pristine as freshly washed tennis whites? Find out by taking the quiz.