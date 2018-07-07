Wimbledon 2018: Juan Martin del Potro beats Benoit Paire to reach fourth round

Juan Martin del Potro won the US Open in 2009 and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2013

Juan Martin del Potro progressed to the second week of Wimbledon for the first time since 2013 with a third-round victory over France's Benoit Paire.

The fifth seed won 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3, as Paire repeatedly argued with the umpire during sets two and three.

It is the fourth time Argentine Del Potro has reached the fourth round but the first since being sidelined for over two years after wrist surgeries.

He will play Frenchman Gilles Simon next.

In a testing encounter, Del Potro had his serve broken in every set but came through in two hours 24 minutes on court two.

He seemed to lose focus in the third set when Paire continued to argue with the umpire.

Paire had initially been upset by the umpire not overruling an incorrect call by the line judge - although the decision did go the Frenchman's way after a Hawk-Eye challenge.

Paire continued to argue with the umpire and smashed his racquet when losing the second set, resulting in a code violation.

There was a lengthy delay in the final set after a spectator was given treatment after becoming unwell in the high temperatures but Del Potro wrapped up the match soon after.

Elsewhere, Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic completed his victory over Dennis Novak of Austria to progress to the fourth round.

The match was suspended on Friday because of bad light with the pair tied at one set all and Raonic leading 6-5 in the third set, but the 2016 runner-up broke serve immediately to win the set before comfortably sealing victory, 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 6-2.