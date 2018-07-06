Wimbledon 2018: Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie lose five-hour epic

It was the first time Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie were competing as a pair at a Grand Slam

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Britain's Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie were knocked out of the men's doubles first round at Wimbledon after a five-set thriller against Marcelo Arevalo and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

The pair were leading two sets to one before losing the dramatic fifth set which finished 22-20 on Court 14.

The British duo were handed a wildcard to compete in their first Grand Slam.

But fifth seed Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat Paolo Lorenzi and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

It was a comfortable victory for Britain's Murray and his Brazilian partner - winning their match 7-5 6-2 6-1 in an hour and a half.

Murray is partnering Victoria Azarenka in the mixed doubles and their first-round match against Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Roman Jebavy was suspended a one set all because of bad light.

Teenager Clarke recovered from his earlier five-set loss to join Harriet Dart in a 4-6 6-1 6-4 mixed doubles victory over the Chinese-Swedish pair of Yang Zhaoxuan and Robert Lindstedt.

In the men's doubles, Liverpudlian brothers Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski beat Nabeel Qureshi and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to reach the third round..

Compatriot Joe Salisbury is also through to round three with his Danish partner Frederik Nielsen after their opponents Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin retired two sets and 3-2 down in the third.

Dominic Inglot and Franko Skugor came through to win 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 6-2 in five sets against Santiago Gonzalez and Marcelo Demoliner.

Ken Skupski was back in action later in the day, alongside fellow Briton Anna Smith, to make it through to the mixed doubles second round with a 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 victory over Nicholas Monroe and Oksana Kalashnikova.

Heather Watson and her partner Tatjana Maria also ensured they had a place in the third round of the women's doubles with a routine 6-3 6-1 win over Raquel Atawo and Anna-Lena Gronefeld.

But Luke Bambridge and Katie Boulter were knocked out of the mixed doubles event at the first stage, losing two tie-breaks against Andrei Vasilevski and Arina Rodionova.

And in an all-British affair, it was Neal Skupki and Naomi Broady who came through as winners in the mixed doubles first round with a two-set victory over Salisbury and Katy Dunne.