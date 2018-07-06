BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Karolina Pliskova through to fourth round - best shots
Pliskova comes from behind to beat Buzarnescu - best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as Karolina Pliskova came from behind to beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 3-6 7-3 (7-3) 6-1 to secure a place in the fourth round at Wimbledon.
WATCH MORE: Wimbledon shuffle - day five
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired