BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams powers through to fourth round - best shots
Watch the best shots as Serena powers into round four
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as Serena Williams wins in straight sets to beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6 (7-2) to go through to the second week of Wimbledon.
WATCH MORE: Highlights - Venus Williams joins list of top seeds out
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
