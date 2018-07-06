Roger Federer: Wimbledon top seed beats Jan-Lennard Struff

Roger Federer marked his 200th Tour-level match on grass with a win

Top seed Roger Federer continued his flawless record at this year's Wimbledon as he beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in another routine win.

The defending champion and eight-time winner needed one hour and 34 minutes to win 6-3 7-5 6-2 on Centre Court.

The Swiss great has not dropped a set in his three matches so far, extending his winning streak to 29 in a row.

Federer, 36, will play French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino, who beat Russian Daniil Medvedev, in the last 16.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is bidding for a joint-record ninth singles title at SW19, which would see him draw level with Martina Navratilova.

He looks refreshed and relaxed after skipping the clay-court season, with his early form indicating he is still the man to beat this year.

"I really take every match one at a time, not necessarily as it will be my last, but I try hard every time," he told BBC Sport.

"I will never underestimate any opponent.

"Regardless of how many matches I've played at Wimbledon, and especially on Centre Court, it is such a wonderful feeling playing out there.

"It is the most special court in the world for me."

Shocks aplenty at SW19 - but Federer never troubled

Seeded players have been tumbling out of the draw at a regular rate, with half of the men's seeds falling in the opening two rounds.

Third seed Marin Cilic - who Federer beat in last year's final - became the highest-profile male casualty on Thursday.

Federer may have famously lost in the second round to Sergiy Stakhovsky in 2013, but a repeat of that shock never looked like happening against Struff.

The world number two broke in the sixth game of the first set, whipping wonderful winners off both wings to take an advantage which he held to win the opener in 24 minutes.

Struff offered more resistance in the second set, the 6ft 5in German looking more comfortable in his service games without threatening to break Federer.

Federer stepped into the net after a long rally at 30-40 in the 11th game, forcing deuce with a backhand volley and then drawing an error from Struff which he punished with his second break point of the second set.

A hold to love followed as Federer moved two sets ahead, leaving Struff needing to fight back and win in five sets again.

Struff recovered from two-set deficits in each of opening victories, finding himself trying to become only the third player to earn a third successive comeback at a Grand Slam.

That looked unlikely when Federer took his fourth break point in the third game of the third set, when Struff was deceived by the ball hitting the chalk of the service line.

Struff had already spent over seven hours on court before the match - more than double the amount of time that Federer had - and it started to tell as he unravelled in the third set.

Federer broke for 2-1, and again for 5-2, serving out to love with an ace on his first match point.

"Against big servers who go for a lot it is always difficult to find rhythm and be sure you're in the driving seat until the match is over," said Federer.

"I was happy to stay calm and get the job done. I can be very happy."