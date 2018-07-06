BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares through in men's doubles - best shots

Best shots: Murray & Soares into second round in style

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the best shots as Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat Paolo Lorenzi and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round 7-5 6-2 6-1 at Wimbledon.

WATCH MORE: Van Uytvanck beats defending champion Muguruza

Available to UK users only.

