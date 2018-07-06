BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: 'Entertainer' Gael Monfils beats Sam Querrey - best shots
Watch the best shots as 'entertainer' Monfils beats Querrey
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as world number 44 Gael Monfils defeats 11th seed Sam Querrey to book a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
