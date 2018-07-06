BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Alexander Zverev wins an epic 31-shot rally on way to win
'That was tremendous!' Zverev wins epic 31-shot rally
- From the section Tennis
Watch fourth seed Alexander Zverev win an epic 31-shot rally on his way to a 6-4 5-7 6-7 6-1 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz.
Wimbledon 2018
