BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer delivers a stunning backhand against Jan-Lennard Struff

'How does he make it look so easy?!' Federer's amazing no-look shot

  • From the section Tennis

Roger Federer shows why he is the eight-time Wimbledon champion with a beautiful shot in his third round match against Jan-Lennard Struff.

