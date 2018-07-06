BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer delivers a stunning backhand against Jan-Lennard Struff
'How does he make it look so easy?!' Federer's amazing no-look shot
Roger Federer shows why he is the eight-time Wimbledon champion with a beautiful shot in his third round match against Jan-Lennard Struff.
