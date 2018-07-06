BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Venus Williams is the latest top seed out of the tournament
Highlights: Venus Williams joins list of top seeds out
Watch highlights as ninth seed Venus Williams is beaten 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 8-6 by Kiki Bertens, who progresses to the fourth round of Wimbledon.
MATCH REPORT: Venus Williams beaten by Kiki Bertens
