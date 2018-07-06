BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Madison Keys out in shock defeat - highlights
Highlights: Keys out in shock third round defeat
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as tenth seed Madison Keys is knocked out of Wimbledon by Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 7-5 5-7 6-4.
WATCH MORE: Van Uytvanck beats defending champion Muguruza
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired