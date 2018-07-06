Wimbledon 2018: Alexander Zverev beats Taylor Fritz in five sets

Media playback is not supported on this device Alexander Zverev wins an epic 31-shot rally on way to win

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-7 6-1 6-2 in the second round of Wimbledon after a suspension in play overnight.

Play was halted because of bad light on Thursday with world number three Zverev two sets to one behind on Court One.

But the German bounced back in emphatic style to win the following two sets as Fritz struggled to regain his form.

The American, ranked 68th, held on early in the fifth but Zverev then broke away to reach round three.

The 21-year-old is yet to win a Grand Slam but picked up his fourth ATP title in New York in February.

"Unfortunately we are out in the football," he told BBC Sport, referring to Germany being eliminated form the World Cup in Russia at the group stage.

"But hopefully I can win a few more matches here and the crowd can have something to cheer about."

In the third round, South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson, who reached the 2017 US Open final, beat German fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 7-5.