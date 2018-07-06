Wimbledon 2018: American 10th seed Madison Keys beaten by Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina

American Madison Keys is ranked 11th in the world

Madison Keys lost nine consecutive games as she suffered a shock third-round exit at Wimbledon to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.

The American 10th seed lost 7-5 5-7 6-4 in two hours 10 minutes in her first meeting with the 29-year-old, who is ranked 120 in the world.

Keys, 23, had been 5-2 up in the first set only for her game to capitulate.

At 4-0 down in the second Keys brilliantly fought back to win the set before Rodina took a topsy-turvy third.

Keys had seemingly been cruising to the first set only for the momentum to dramatically swing back to the unheralded Russian.

The world number 11 made numerous unforced errors which allowed Rodina to come back into the match and take the first set.

Keys continued to struggle early in the second set as her losing streak of games continued and at 4-0 down the match appeared Rodina's for the taking.

However, the American suddenly rediscovered her mojo and produced a superb fightback to win the second set.

Rodina received lengthy treatment from the physio early in the third set and did not move around the court as freely.

Both players regularly exchanged breaks in a scrappy third set, before Rodina kept her nerve at 5-4 up to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Ekaterina Makarova, who knocked out second seed Caroline Wozniacki in the third round, also progressed.

The 30-year-old Russian beat Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 4-6 6-4 6-1 to seal her place in the last 16.