BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza beaten by Alison Van Uytvanck - highlights
Highlights: Van Uytvanck beats defending champion Muguruza
Watch highlights as Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck beats defending champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-2 6-1 in the second round at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
