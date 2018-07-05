BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Kyle Edmund beats Bradley Klahn in second round - highlights
Highlights: Edmund beats Klahn in straight sets
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as British number one Kyle Edmund eases to a 6-4 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 win against Bradley Klahn to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time.
WATCH MORE: 'Cibulkova ruins British party' - Konta out of Wimbledon
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired