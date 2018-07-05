BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Keepy-uppies, Teletubbies, fist bumbs and day four funnies
Keepy-uppies, Teletubbies, fist bumbs and day four funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the quirkier moments from day four at Wimbledon as the Teletubbies make an appearance and Kyle Edmund sets up a date on Saturday with Novak Djokovic.
WATCH MORE: 'She's got wheels' - Halep wins brilliant point on way to victory
WATCH MORE: Watch the best shots from Kyrgios' win against Haase
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired