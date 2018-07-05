Wimbledon 2018: Kyle Edmund sets up Novak Djokovic meeting

Edmund reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Kyle Edmund is the only Briton left in the Wimbledon singles after setting up a third-round match with three-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Edmund, 23, won 6-4 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 against qualifier Bradley Klahn on Centre Court in the second round.

The 21st-seed will play Djokovic - who beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-2 6-3 - on Saturday, the same day as England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

It is the first time the British number one has reached the last 32 at SW19.

"I'm really happy to get the win, it was the second time I've played on Centre Court and the first time I've won," Edmund told BBC Sport.

"Growing up as a kid I've always dreamed of playing here and to win is great."

Fellow Britons Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter lost their second-round matches earlier on Thursday.

Strong service game helps Edmund ease through

Edmund has climbed into the upper echelons of the men's game after a fine year which has seen him reach the Australian Open semi-finals and his first ATP final in Marrakech.

He took over as the British number one for the first time earlier this year, a result of his fine form combined with Andy Murray's injury problems.

And a notable win against Djokovic in Madrid - his first against the 12-time Grand Slam champion - helped him move into the world's top 20 for the first time.

Although Edmund had only won one main-draw match at Wimbledon before this year, his new-found status meant he was pitted against two players ranked outside of the top 150 and he despatched Klahn with similar to ease to first-round opponent Alex Bolt.

The American struggled with his serve in the opening game of the match, Edmund eventually taking his sixth break point in a nine-minute opener.

That proved decisive as Edmund's strong service game - which saw Klahn win just four points - enabled him to dominate a 41-minute opening set.

The second set was tighter as Edmund missed the only two break points, leading to a tie-break in which he upped the tempo and completely controlled.

Klahn offered more resistance in the third set before Edmund took his serve for a 4-2 lead, then claimed the third of his 12 break points on his second match point.

Thigh treatment fails to halt clinical Djokovic

Djokovic required a medical timeout towards the end of the third set

Djokovic moved into the third round earlier on Thursday with a clinical 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory over Argentina's Zeballos.

Three-time champion Djokovic needed lengthy treatment on his left thigh at the end of the seventh game in the third set.

That was his only real problem against world number 126 Zeballos, who was appearing in the Wimbledon second round for the first time.

The Argentine had little to offer in attack and failed to convert any of his three break points.

Former world number one Djokovic, who has slipped to 21st in the rankings after time out with an elbow injury, delivered an impressive 15 aces and 31 winners.

It is the 60th match the Serb has won at Wimbledon, taking him one ahead of John McEnroe, and continues his recent return to form since pulling out of his quarter-final here last year with an elbow problem.

Edmund or England? Or both?

Edmund is a huge football fan and his victory over Klahn means his match against Djokovic could clash with England's first World Cup quarter-final since 2006.

It will be delicate decision for Wimbledon to make when it comes to Saturday's order of play, with early indications that it is likely to be scheduled later in the day.

Edmund and his Swedish coach Fredrik Rosengren posed with the replica World Cups shirts of their respective nations earlier this week in a light-hearted social media post.

But that is the only rivalry between them in a partnership that has paid dividends for Edmund since Rosengren came on board in October.