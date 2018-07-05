BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: British number one Johanna Konta out of Wimbledon - highlights
'Cibulkova ruins British party' - Konta out of Wimbledon
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as British number one Johanna Konta exits Wimbledon in the second round after losing to former world number four Dominika Cibulkova.
WATCH MORE: The best shots from Nadal's win against Kukushki
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired