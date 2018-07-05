BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Nick Kyrgios beats Robin Haase - best shots
Watch the best shots from Kyrgios' win against Haase
Watch the best shots as Australia's Nick Kyrgios beats Robin Haase in straight sets 6-3 6-4 7-5 to book his place in the third round.
