BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nada beats Mikhail Kukushkin - best shots
Watch the best shots from Nadal's win against Kukushki
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as world number one Rafael Nadal clinches a 6-4 6-3 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the third round at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
