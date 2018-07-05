BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nada beats Mikhail Kukushkin - best shots

Watch the best shots from Nadal's win against Kukushki

  Tennis

Watch the best shots as world number one Rafael Nadal clinches a 6-4 6-3 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2018

