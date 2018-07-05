Wimbledon 2018: Simona Halep reaches third round with win over Saisai Jheng

Simona Halep has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the past two years

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Top seed Simona Halep came from 5-3 down in the opening set to win 10 games in a row and beat China's Saisai Jheng to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

With five of the top eight women's seeds eliminated, the Romanian, 28, looked in danger of joining them when she made a slow start.

But once she got into her stride, she was unstoppable against the world number 126, winning 7-5 6-0.

Next up for the world number one will be Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei.

"I stopped missing and tried putting less power on the shot to make her run," Halep told BBC Sport.

"I just have to fight for every point."