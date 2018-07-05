BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Nick Kyrgios hits back-to-back 'hot dog' shots to win point
Kyrgios wins incredible Wimbledon rally
Nick Kyrgios plays two consecutive 'hot dog' shots to win a point during the third set of his 6-3 6-4 7-5 victory against Robin Haase at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
