BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins point with spectacular diving volley
Diving teen shows why he's next big thing
- From the section Tennis
Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas, 19, wins a game with a spectacular diving volley during the deciding set of his second round victory over American Jared Donaldson.
Wimbledon 2018
