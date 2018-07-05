Wimbledon 2018: Johanna Konta knocked out, Kyle Edmund, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic through

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2018: Keepy-uppies, Teletubbies, fist bumps and day four funnies

Only one British player remains in the Wimbledon singles draws after Johanna Konta was knocked out on day four.

Elsewhere, world number ones Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep were in action, three-time champion Novak Djokovic had an injury scare and the seeded players continued to fall.

Here are five things from Wimbledon.

Edmund last Briton standing after Konta exit

Twelve British players started the tournament in the men's and women's singles draws but only Kyle Edmund remains.

Wild card Katie Boulter was knocked out early on Thursday before British number one Johanna Konta suffered an early exit, losing to Dominika Cibulkova, much to the disappointment of the Centre Court crowd.

Konta, who will now will now drop out of the world's top 40, was dominated in the match, saying afterwards her opponent played "incredibly well".

But after Konta's defeat Kyle Edmund turned the disappointment into exuberant celebration when he beat Bradley Klahn to reach the Wimbledon third round for the first time.

It was also 23-year-old's first victory on Centre Court and the Yorkshireman punched the air wildly after winning match point.

"You grow up watching Wimbledon and dreaming of playing here so to get my first win here will always be memorable," Edmund said.

He will play three-time champion Djokovic next...

Djokovic plays down injury scare

Djokovic has dropped to 21st in the world rankings after injury troubles this season

Djokovic reached the third round with a routine win over Argentine Horacio Zeballos but late in the third set the Serb called for the trainer for treatment on a muscle injury in his left leg.

In the closing stages the 12-time Grand Slam champion winced when putting pressure on his leg but afterwards said the issue was "nothing major".

"Tomorrow I'll see on the practice session how it feels," he added. "Hopefully it's going to be fine.

"It's most likely a twitch, you know, in the muscle or something like this that has affected the knee a little bit.

"I've been doing check-ups now, it seems like nothing major."

Another of the favourites for the title, Spaniard Rafael Nadal, progressed in straight sets against Mikhail Kukushkin but was challenged at times in an entertaining match.

The former champion was given a time violation during the match for taking too long to change his clothes and after the match said he should have gone "to the toilet" to avoid the issue.

The shocks just keep on coming

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Pella produces miracle' - Cilic knocked out of Wimbledon

The opening days of this year's tournament have been all about the surprise results with three of the top 10 men's seeds and five of the top 10 women going out in the first three days.

That continued on Thursday with the biggest surprise so far on the men's side with third seed Marin Cilic blowing a two-set lead against Guido Pella.

Cilic, last year's runner-up, led 6-3 6-1 3-4 when the match was called off for rain on Wednesday night but Pella produced a remarkable comeback on the resumption on Court One, winning 7-5 in a fifth set.

Another match that restarted on Thursday after rain saw three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka exit the tournament in the second round.

He trailed by two sets when play resumed against Italian Thomas Fabbiano but, unlike Pella, failed to turn the scoreline in his favour as he was knocked out in straight sets.

Classic Kyrgios and Isner

Media playback is not supported on this device Kyrgios wins rally with double 'hot dog' shots

Aside from shock exits some things are almost inevitable at Wimbledon - Australian Nick Kyrgios will play trick shots and have an argument while big-serving John Isner will serve a lot of aces.

Kyrgios was in impressive form in beating Robin Haase in one hour and 31 minutes, hitting 42 aces and winning one point when playing two 'hot dog' shots.

But he was involved in two exchanges with the umpire, one after receiving a code violation for inappropriate language and later after a foot fault.

Asked about the incident in his post-match press conference, Kyrgios insisted four times he was "not upset" in a blunt exchange with journalists.

Ninth seed Isner was taken to five sets by Ruben Bemelmans but saved two match points to win.

The 6ft 10in American hit 64 aces in the match - the third most in a match at Wimbledon, only bettered by the 113 and 110 managed by Isner and Nicolas Mahut when they played the longest match in Wimbledon history in 2010.

Mattek-Sands' emotional return

Mattek-Sands and Safarova are aiming to complete a doubles career Grand Slam at Wimbledon this year with the title at SW19 the only Grand Slam they have not won

A year ago American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a serious injury on Court 17 at Wimbledon during a singles match against Sorana Cirstea.

She dislocated a kneecap, ruptured a patellar ligament and had to undergo surgery before returning to the tour in March.

On Thursday she made a winning return at Wimbledon in the women's doubles with partner and close friend Lucie Safarova but said she would not want to return to the court of her injury.

"It was emotional even just me coming here," Mattek-Sands added.

"I've been here more than a week now so I've had my emotional moments before the tournament started. But it's nothing like when you finally get out there for a match.

"I had to get those emotions out, I wanted to give myself room to feel whatever it was and let them come. But after that day I felt good about it.

"I'm friends with Court 17 again. We're on talking terms again. It's an OK relationship, I'm feeling better about it."

What about Friday?

Former champions Serena Williams and Roger Federer headline the action on day five.

Both playing on Centre Court on Friday afternoon with Williams facing her toughest test yet in the tournament against former world number 10 Kristina Mladenovic while Federer plays German Jan-Lennard Struff.