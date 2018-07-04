BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Flying ants, trick shots, moustaches & day three funnies
Flying ants, trick shots, moustaches & day three funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the quirkier moments from day three at Wimbledon as flying ants frustrate Caroline Wozniacki, and Gael Monfils showboats his way through.
WATCH MORE: Lobs, drops, & dunks - Monfils showboats to win
WATCH MORE: 'Can we have a spray' - Wozniacki attacked by flying ants
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired