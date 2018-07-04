BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer beats Lukas Lacko in second round
Brilliant Federer cruises into third round
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as reigning champion Roger Federer beats Lukas Lacko 6-4 6-4 6-1 in the second round at Wimbledon.
MATCH REPORT: Comfortable Federer reaches third round
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
