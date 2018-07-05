BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: NFL star video calls best friend Lukaku from Wimbledon
'Hey Rom' - NFL star video calls Lukaku from Wimbledon
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette video calls his friend and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Wimbledon, ahead of the World Cup quarter finals.
