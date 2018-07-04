BBC Sport - From Rapper to Reporter: When Barry Davies met Big Narstie

When Barry met Big Narstie...

  • From the section Tennis

BBC Sport's legendary commentator Barry Davies gives rapper Big Narstie hints and tips on what it takes to be a sports reporter.

WATCH: Barry Davies: The man, the voice, the legend on BBC One, Wednesday 4 July at 22:45 BST

