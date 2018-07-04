BBC Sport - John Wright: Meet Haverfordwest's 93-year-old tennis ace

Meet the 93-year-old tennis ace

  • From the section Tennis

BBC Sport Wales meets up with one of the country's oldest tennis players, John Wright.

At 93-years-old, he's still serving up aces and challenging line calls at Haverfordwest Tennis Club, where he has run beginner groups since 1987.

And he has no plans of hanging up his racket any time soon, saying "age doesn't matter at all".

