BBC Sport - John Wright: Meet Haverfordwest's 93-year-old tennis ace
Meet the 93-year-old tennis ace
- From the section Tennis
BBC Sport Wales meets up with one of the country's oldest tennis players, John Wright.
At 93-years-old, he's still serving up aces and challenging line calls at Haverfordwest Tennis Club, where he has run beginner groups since 1987.
And he has no plans of hanging up his racket any time soon, saying "age doesn't matter at all".
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired