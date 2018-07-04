BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Karolina Pliskova reaches third round with straight-set win over Azarenka
Karolina Pliskova into third round with straight-sets win
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as Karolina Pliskova beats Victoria Azarenka to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.
MATCH REPORT: Karolina Pliskova reaches third round for the first time
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired