BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Watch Gael Monfils' incredible behind-the-back trick shot
Watch: Monfils' incredible behind-the-back trick shot
- From the section Tennis
Watch as Gael Monfils plays a behind-the-back trick shot in his second-round match against Paolo Lorenzi at Wimbledon.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
