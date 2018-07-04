Wimbledon 2018: Karolina Pliskova reaches third round for the first time

Media playback is not supported on this device Karolina Pliskova into third round with straight-sets win

Karolina Pliskova beat Victoria Azarenka to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The Czech seventh seed triumphed 6-3 6-3 in the battle of the former world number ones.

Azarenka, now ranked 87th, is only just getting back to regular action after a custody dispute involving her son.

Although the two-time Australian Open winner from Belarus was competitive throughout, Pliskova had the advantage on the big moments.

"The last few years I was waiting for a good result and it still didn't come, maybe this year is the time," the Czech told BBC Sport.

"I am feeling great. I think I was pretty solid and I was really strong on my serve which was really important. She also played very well from the baseline, she is always tough to beat."