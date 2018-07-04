BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Milos Raonic's serve causes havoc against John Millman

  • From the section Tennis

Former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic serves up 34 aces on his way to victory over John Millman in the second round.

