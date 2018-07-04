BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Venus Williams into third round after beating Alexandra Dulgheru
Highlights: Venus Williams into third round with victory over Dulgheru
Watch highlights as Venus Williams beats Alexandra Dulgheru 4-6 6-0 6-1 in the second round at Wimbledon.
