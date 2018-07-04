BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Caroline Wozniacki attacked by flying ants on court
'Can we have a spray' - Wozniacki attacked by flying ants
- From the section Tennis
Watch Caroline Wozniacki complaining to the umpire after being attacked by flying ants on court at Wimbledon.
WATCH MORE: Watch live Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Venus and Serena Williams, plus GB's Katie Swan in action
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired