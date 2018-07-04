BBC Sport - Tennis: Wales has 'really good crop' of young players

Wales has 'really good crop' of young tennis players

  • From the section Tennis

Tennis Wales chief executive Peter Drew tells BBC Sport Wales the nation has a very promising group of young players on the rise.

He says they include six juniors who have played for Great Britain and won significant titles in recent years.

Top videos

Video

Wales has 'really good crop' of young tennis players

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Video

Moscow mayhem: How England v Colombia almost boiled over

Video

Watch England's historic penalty shootout win in full

Video

Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout

Video

Southgate and England players react to shootout win

Video

Edmund on wheels, dolphin shots, stripy courts & day two funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB's Fiona Pennie

Video

Mina's dramatic equaliser takes game into extra time

Video

Kane puts England ahead from penalty spot

Video

Nadal hits acrobatic 'reverse pirouette' shot on way to victory

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Edmund through in straight sets - best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired