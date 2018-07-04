Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray to partner Victoria Azarenka in mixed doubles

Jamie Murray won the 2017 title with Martina Hingis, 10 years after his victory with Jelena Jankovic

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Jamie Murray has changed his mind about defending his Wimbledon mixed doubles title and will link up with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The 32-year-old Scot won at SW19 last year with the now retired multiple Grand Slam champion Martina Hingis.

They also won the US Open, Murray's third major mixed doubles title.

He had initially chosen to miss the mixed event to focus on the men's doubles with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares and protect his sore knees.

Azarenka, 28, is a two-time winner of the Australian Open but is now number 87 in the women's singles world rankings.

Murray and Soares are seeded fifth in the men's doubles, which begins on Wednesday. The pair are expected to start their campaign on Thursday against Italian Paolo Lorenzi and Spaniard Albert Ramos.

Murray is aiming for his third Grand Slam men's doubles title, after victories at the Australian and US Opens in 2016.

Cameron Norrie also teams up with fellow Briton Jay Clarke in their first-round match on Wednesday.