BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Vitalia Diatchenko beats Maria Sharapova in three sets
Highlights: Diatchenko beats Sharapova in three sets
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Vitalia Diatchenko beats fellow Russian Maria Sharapova 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to reach the second round of Wimbledon.
WATCH MORE: GB's Boulter through in first Wimbledon win
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired