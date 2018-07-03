BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Kyle Edmund can be a top five player - Pat Cash

Edmund can be a top five player - Cash

  • From the section Tennis

Pat Cash believes current British number one has the potential to become one of the top players in the world and challenge for Grand Slams.

WATCH MORE: Edmund through in straight sets - best shots

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon 2018

Video

Edmund can be a top five player - Cash

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Edmund on wheels, dolphin shots, stripy courts & day two funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Edmund through in straight sets - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Diatchenko beats Sharapova in three sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal hits acrobatic 'reverse pirouette' shot on way to victory

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: GB's Clarke loses point after ball escapes from pocket

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta into second round with straight-set win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Boulter through in first Wimbledon win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Truly magnificent' - That's why you want to watch Kyrgios

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Champion Muguruza knocks Broady out

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fed fanatics, fans brave heat, epic fails & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams eases to straight-set victory over Rus

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Wawrinka shocks Dimitrov in four sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Stephens out in shock first-round defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Dominant Monfils beats Gasquet - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Bedene beats GB's Norrie - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray out of Wimbledon is 'depressing' - McEnroe

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Classy Wozniacki wins Eastbourne title

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired