BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Dolphins, multi-tasking, stripy courts & day two funnies
Edmund on wheels, dolphin shots, stripy courts & day two funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch the quirkier moments from day two at Wimbledon as Rafa Nadal pirouettes and Johanna Konta multi-tasks into the second round.
WATCH MORE: In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy
WATCH MORE: 'Truly magnificent' - That's why you want to watch Kyrgios
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired