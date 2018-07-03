Egypt's Karim Hossam banned from tennis for life for multiple match-fixing offences

  • From the section Tennis
Karim Hossam
Hossam was ranked 1,136 in men's singles prior to his lifetime ban

Egypt's Karim Hossam has been banned from tennis for life and fined $15,000 (£11,391) after being convicted of multiple match-fixing offences.

The 24-year-old was found guilty of 16 corruption charges, including match-fixing, betting, providing "inside information" and failing to report corrupt approaches.

The offences were committed at tournaments between 2013 and 2017.

Hossam reached a career-high ranking of 337 in September 2013.

He was subject to a provisional suspension in June but his lifetime ban will now begin with immediate effect.

It means he cannot compete in or attend any sanctioned events organised by tennis' governing bodies.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Wimbledon 2018

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired