BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: World number one Rafael Nadal hits 'reverse pirouette' shot on way to victory
Nadal hits acrobatic 'reverse pirouette' shot on way to victory
World number one Rafael Nadal produces an acrobatic "reverse pirouette" shot on his way to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Israel's Dudi Sela in the first round at Wimbledon.
