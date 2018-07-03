Wimbledon 2018: Katie Swan, Roger Federer & Serena Williams on day three

Katie Swan is the only British player in singles action on Wednesday

Roger Federer and Serena Williams headline Wednesday's second-round action but the British support will be fully behind teenager Katie Swan.

The 19-year-old from Bristol recorded her first Grand Slam victory on Monday to set up a match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu (11:30 BST).

"Winning here is something I've dreamt about since I was little," said Swan.

Federer, seeking his ninth title, faces Slovakia's Lukas Lacko and seven-time winner Williams plays Viktoriya Tomova.

Elsewhere, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki is up against doubles champion Ekaterina Makarova and five-time champion Venus Williams faces Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru.

In the men's competition, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka faces Italy's Thomas Fabbiano and number three seed Marin Cilic is up against Argentine Guido Pella.

Swan achieves her best result - but who is she?

You might have heard of her name, but know little about this emerging British talent, ranked 204th in the world.

Here are five fast facts:

The Wimbledon wildcard is signed up to Andy Murray's management company

She was a quarter-finalist in the Wimbledon girls' singles competition in 2015

Swan became the youngest British player in Fed Cup history in 2016 at the age of 16 years and 316 days

She first picked up a racquet at the age of seven during a holiday in Portugal

Swan had earned less than £14,500 in prize money this year - her Wimbledon win over Irina-Camelia Begu saw her pocket £63,000

Federer continues quest for number nine

The Swiss tennis great played like a 26-year-old, not a 36-year-old, in his 6-1 6-3 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

Federer said he is not planning to retire any time in the near future because he wants his four-year-old twin boys, Leo and Lenny, to have a memory of him playing.

"They wouldn't know what I'm trying to do, really," said the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

"They know that there is a trophy involved at some point if I do play well. It would be helpful to play a few more years for the boys to really remember."

The man looking to scupper Federer's bid for a record ninth win is Slovakian Lacko.

The 30-year-old world number 73 is in good form having recently reached the Eastbourne final where he was defeated by Mischa Zverev.

That match is on Centre Court at 14:00 BST.

Williams 'not 100% but on the right track'

Even though world number 105 Arantxa Rus gave Serena Williams a relatively tough time in the opening game, Williams, with her immense experience, overcame the first obstacle to what might be an unlikely eighth Wimbledon singles title.

Unlikely because that was her first match since she pulled out before her eagerly-awaited French Open last-16 match against Maria Sharapova with a shoulder injury.

"My arm is doing much better," said the 25th seed afterwards. "My serve is a little playing catch-up, but it's doing better than I could have hoped, to be honest. It's all on the right track."

Bulgarian world number 135 Tomova stands in her way on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old defeated Anna Kalinskaya in qualifying and then Tereza Smitkova to reach the last 64 of a Grand Slam for the first time.